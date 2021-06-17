BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Short Interest Up 45.3% in May

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,980,000 shares, a growth of 45.3% from the May 13th total of 6,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in BP by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in BP by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in BP by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 16,867 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in BP by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 25,221 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in shares of BP by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 13,077 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. 9.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on BP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of BP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of BP from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.70.

BP stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,174,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,586,950. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.27 billion, a PE ratio of -8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.91. BP has a twelve month low of $14.74 and a twelve month high of $28.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.21.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $36.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.84 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BP will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -73.37%.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

