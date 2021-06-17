Bp Plc Lowers Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Bp Plc cut its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82,266 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $18,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,530,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,917,000 after acquiring an additional 841,171 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 824,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,520,000 after acquiring an additional 506,401 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 32,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,824 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,196,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MS traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.96. 661,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,875,165. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $45.86 and a 52 week high of $94.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.07. The company has a market capitalization of $163.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.28%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.42.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

