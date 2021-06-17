Bp Plc Lowers Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bp Plc trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,724 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 35,933 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 2.7% of Bp Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bp Plc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $75,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $568.13.

Adobe stock traded up $5.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $549.13. The company had a trading volume of 80,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $262.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $505.24. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $411.36 and a 1 year high of $561.36.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,571 shares of company stock valued at $9,638,586 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

