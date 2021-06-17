Bp Plc Trims Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Bp Plc trimmed its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 190,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,637 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $15,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,470,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,117,000 after purchasing an additional 224,487 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 107,714.3% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $2,151,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 83.1% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 66,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 30,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.3% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 458,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,167,000 after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.42.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.40. The stock had a trading volume of 136,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,585,269. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.12. The company has a market cap of $69.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $918,773.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,929.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $650,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,641.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

