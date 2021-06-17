Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 111 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BA stock opened at $242.27 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $141.58 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $141.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $240.69.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.70) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.65.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

