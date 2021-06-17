Brian Distelburger Sells 75,400 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) COO Brian Distelburger sold 75,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,131,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,046,921 shares in the company, valued at $45,734,284.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brian Distelburger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Brian Distelburger sold 4,600 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $69,046.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $150,800.00.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $150,700.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $150,500.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Brian Distelburger sold 5,169 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $78,672.18.

Yext stock opened at $13.91 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 1.42. Yext, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $20.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.41% and a negative net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $92.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YEXT. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Yext presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Yext by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,326,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,007,000 after purchasing an additional 243,361 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Yext by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,315,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,335,000 after buying an additional 775,832 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Yext in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Yext by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,400,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,014,000 after buying an additional 218,369 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Yext by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

