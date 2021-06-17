Brinker Capital Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 63.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,945 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 17,371 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,496,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,893,000 after buying an additional 1,165,589 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,349,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,710,000 after buying an additional 76,400 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,949,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,719,000 after purchasing an additional 14,243 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,709,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,896,000 after purchasing an additional 78,967 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,774,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,841,000 after purchasing an additional 76,402 shares during the period. 98.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FHB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. UBS Group raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

FHB stock opened at $29.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.32. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $30.80.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $129.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.99 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 27.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 71.72%.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

