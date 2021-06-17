Brinker Capital Investments LLC Decreases Stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 52.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,054 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in BeiGene during the first quarter worth $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BeiGene by 9.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in BeiGene by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in BeiGene by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in BeiGene by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

In other BeiGene news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 3,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.46, for a total transaction of $1,019,761.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,747,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,825,044.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Yung-Cheng Chen sold 3,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.35, for a total value of $1,111,671.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,671.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,620 shares of company stock valued at $8,055,847. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BeiGene stock opened at $333.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.45 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.36. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $173.21 and a 52 week high of $388.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.56.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $605.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.90 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a negative net margin of 135.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on BGNE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on BeiGene in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC boosted their price target on BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.33.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

