Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $1.27 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 322.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,693 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $96.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.54. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $67.70 and a 1 year high of $97.41.

