Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 29,067 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 49.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,067 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $49,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 9,325 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 286,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,016,000 after acquiring an additional 24,669 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 319.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 14,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,440,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,503,000 after acquiring an additional 79,683 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

In other ACI Worldwide news, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 22,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $884,730.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet O. Estep sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $497,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,138 shares of company stock valued at $2,645,836 in the last three months. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIW opened at $38.70 on Thursday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.55 and a twelve month high of $43.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $285.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. ACI Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.