Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 4,139 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 51.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,915 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,139 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,459,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,865,000 after acquiring an additional 234,774 shares in the last quarter. 61.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.06, for a total transaction of $126,793.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,972.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.01, for a total transaction of $50,769.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,902,769.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,412 shares of company stock valued at $31,230,968. 22.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.53.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $367.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.20. The company has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.17. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.96 and a 1 year high of $370.05.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.