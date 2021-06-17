Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes $1.11 Million Position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 110,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Newmark Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 13.5% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,535,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,364,000 after buying an additional 302,000 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Newmark Group during the first quarter worth about $429,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 18.1% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 464,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 71,100 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Newmark Group during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmark Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Newmark Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmark Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

NASDAQ NMRK opened at $13.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.00. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $13.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.89.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Newmark Group had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 30.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.30%.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

