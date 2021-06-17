Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BTVCY shares. Societe Generale downgraded Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

BTVCY traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,883. Britvic has a twelve month low of $18.53 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

