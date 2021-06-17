Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Bought by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions comprises approximately 1.9% of Core Alternative Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $6,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 41,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 203,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,999 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 601,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,220,000 after acquiring an additional 30,613 shares during the period. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 48,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $219,108.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,514.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $159.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,142. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.01. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.05 and a 12-month high of $167.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

