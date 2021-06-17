Brokerages Anticipate Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.61 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) will post sales of $2.61 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.66 billion and the lowest is $2.54 billion. Advance Auto Parts reported sales of $2.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full year sales of $10.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.41 billion to $10.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.30 billion to $11.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Advance Auto Parts.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities raised Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.37.

NYSE AAP opened at $196.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.10. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $131.90 and a 1-year high of $210.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.75%.

In other news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,581.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

