Brokerages Anticipate B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) to Post $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. B&G Foods posted earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for B&G Foods.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.88 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

BGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,084,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,231,000 after buying an additional 494,080 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in B&G Foods by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,882,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,199,000 after acquiring an additional 298,936 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,376,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,161,000 after purchasing an additional 61,400 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $29,505,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 11.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,031,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,039,000 after acquiring an additional 102,688 shares during the period. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BGS traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,232,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,623. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. B&G Foods has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $47.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.07%.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

