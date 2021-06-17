Brokerages Anticipate Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.11 Million

Analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) will post $2.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.65 million. Bicycle Therapeutics reported sales of $1.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full year sales of $9.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.31 million to $11.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $9.54 million, with estimates ranging from $7.23 million to $12.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bicycle Therapeutics.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.05). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 504.81% and a negative return on equity of 53.45%. The company had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 million.

BCYC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In other news, Director Pierre Legault sold 24,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total value of $787,612.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,838 shares in the company, valued at $787,612.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Keen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,638 shares of company stock valued at $4,276,066 over the last 90 days. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCYC stock opened at $29.70 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.23. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $33.20. The company has a market capitalization of $715.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 10.35 and a quick ratio of 10.35.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.