Brokerages Anticipate Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) to Announce $0.09 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) will post $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cloudera’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.08. Cloudera posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cloudera will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cloudera.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.29 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 16.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

CLDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudera has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

In other news, President Mick Hollison sold 46,552 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $587,951.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 117,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,061.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cloudera by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 21,095 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Cloudera by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 279,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 31,189 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudera by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 996,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,122,000 after buying an additional 176,034 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 10,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cloudera during the 1st quarter worth $2,465,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cloudera stock remained flat at $$15.78 during midday trading on Friday. 42,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,096,590. Cloudera has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $19.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

