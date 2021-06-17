Brokerages Anticipate Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.40 Million

Equities analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) will post $27.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.50 million. Harvard Bioscience posted sales of $23.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full-year sales of $114.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $113.50 million to $115.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $125.70 million, with estimates ranging from $124.40 million to $127.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Harvard Bioscience.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.30 million. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 7.42%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Harvard Bioscience presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Harvard Bioscience stock opened at $7.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $308.47 million, a P/E ratio of -70.18 and a beta of 1.76. Harvard Bioscience has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $7.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

In other Harvard Bioscience news, CEO James W. Green sold 14,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $104,578.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 290.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,338 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

