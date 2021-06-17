Brokerages Anticipate Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.44) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the highest is ($0.36). Kala Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.36). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.31). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.02. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,318.03% and a negative return on equity of 101.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KALA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.15.

Shares of KALA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,081. The company has a market cap of $378.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.32. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $14.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,160,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,429,000 after purchasing an additional 593,270 shares during the period. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

