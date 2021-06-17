Brokerages Anticipate Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.44) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the highest is ($0.36). Kala Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.36). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.31). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.02. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,318.03% and a negative return on equity of 101.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KALA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.15.

Shares of KALA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,081. The company has a market cap of $378.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.32. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $14.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,160,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,429,000 after purchasing an additional 593,270 shares during the period. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA)

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.