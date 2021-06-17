Brokerages Anticipate Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) to Announce $0.45 EPS

Brokerages expect that Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.48. Valvoline posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 317.87% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

VVV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist raised their target price on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VVV. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valvoline during the first quarter worth about $199,369,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 785.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,808,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,416,000 after buying an additional 5,152,377 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 58.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,639,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,501,000 after buying an additional 4,304,187 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 222.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,881,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,335,000 after buying an additional 4,059,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth about $45,256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $33.48 on Monday. Valvoline has a twelve month low of $18.34 and a twelve month high of $34.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.78%.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

