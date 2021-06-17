Brokerages Anticipate W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.20 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) will report sales of $3.20 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.27 billion and the lowest is $3.08 billion. W.W. Grainger reported sales of $2.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full year sales of $12.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.82 billion to $13.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $13.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.27 billion to $14.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow W.W. Grainger.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 40.60% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.24 earnings per share.

GWW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $428.85.

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total value of $916,163.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,352.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,652,038.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,805 shares of company stock worth $3,688,815 in the last three months. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $185,113,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 478,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,659,000 after acquiring an additional 245,712 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 1,495.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 228,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,896,000 after acquiring an additional 214,244 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $63,791,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,873,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,553,109,000 after acquiring an additional 144,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

GWW stock opened at $448.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. W.W. Grainger has a 1 year low of $291.22 and a 1 year high of $479.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $444.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.05%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

