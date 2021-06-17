Brokerages Expect Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $289.43 Million

Brokerages predict that Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) will post sales of $289.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $272.76 million to $299.52 million. Construction Partners posted sales of $217.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full year sales of $978.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $977.00 million to $979.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). Construction Partners had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ROAD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $34.08 on Thursday. Construction Partners has a 12-month low of $15.46 and a 12-month high of $36.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.65.

In other news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $64,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the first quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the first quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the first quarter worth $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 77.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 66.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

