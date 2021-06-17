Brokerages Expect CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $191.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) will report $191.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $196.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $186.18 million. CubeSmart posted sales of $163.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full year sales of $760.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $740.89 million to $769.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $805.44 million, with estimates ranging from $789.32 million to $833.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CubeSmart.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 24.07%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CUBE. Truist upped their target price on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CubeSmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $978,484.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,987,217.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $627,978.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,265 shares of company stock worth $1,893,265. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,248,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,627,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,571,000 after buying an additional 403,927 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $471,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 214.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 131,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,965,000 after buying an additional 89,532 shares during the period. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 672,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,437,000 after buying an additional 13,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CUBE traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,229,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,477. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 52.72, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.72. CubeSmart has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $46.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 79.07%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

