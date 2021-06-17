Brokerages Expect Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) to Announce -$0.05 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Farmland Partners’ earnings. Farmland Partners posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmland Partners will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Farmland Partners.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 17.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Farmland Partners in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Farmland Partners from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

FPI traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.79. 314,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,600. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.05. Farmland Partners has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The company has a market cap of $394.44 million, a PE ratio of -85.26 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is 333.33%.

In other Farmland Partners news, CFO Luca Fabbri sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total transaction of $158,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,206 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,842.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 29,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Farmland Partners by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,961,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,064,000 after purchasing an additional 46,922 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Farmland Partners by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 17,085 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 13,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmland Partners (FPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.