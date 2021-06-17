Brokerages Expect Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) will announce $1.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.13 billion and the highest is $1.20 billion. Meritage Homes reported sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full-year sales of $4.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $5.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $6.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 21.26%. Meritage Homes’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share.

MTH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.25.

In other news, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 6,700 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total value of $709,195.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $225,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,700 shares of company stock worth $2,246,975 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 642.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTH traded down $2.06 on Wednesday, hitting $94.11. 398,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,440. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.70. Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $68.19 and a 12 month high of $120.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

