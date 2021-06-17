Brokerages Expect Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) to post ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the lowest is ($0.42). Molecular Templates reported earnings of ($0.65) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full-year earnings of ($1.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($0.83). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($1.26). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Molecular Templates.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.82). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 138.03% and a negative net margin of 611.90%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTEM. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 80,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.45 per share, with a total value of $916,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,116,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,929,402.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.02 per share, with a total value of $401,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,051,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,595,187.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,020,852 shares of company stock worth $8,905,584 over the last ninety days. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 122.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 5.6% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 39,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTEM opened at $8.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.28. Molecular Templates has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $16.41.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies (ETBs). The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

