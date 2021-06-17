Brokerages Expect The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) will report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for The Lovesac’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.18). The Lovesac posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that The Lovesac will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $1.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Lovesac.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71. The company had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.06 million. The Lovesac had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet cut shares of The Lovesac from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Lovesac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

Shares of LOVE opened at $76.63 on Thursday. The Lovesac has a 12 month low of $22.48 and a 12 month high of $95.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 48.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.49.

In other The Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $414,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of The Lovesac by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,491,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,253,000 after purchasing an additional 27,705 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of The Lovesac by 13.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 780,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,159,000 after purchasing an additional 92,542 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Lovesac by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,826,000 after purchasing an additional 56,037 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Lovesac by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 771,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,249,000 after purchasing an additional 88,729 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Lovesac by 4.4% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 176,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

