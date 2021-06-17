Brokerages Set Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Price Target at C$60.00

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$60.00.

EMA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$61.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CSFB upped their price objective on Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$58.00 target price on shares of Emera in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Emera to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Emera from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th.

TSE EMA opened at C$57.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$14.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$56.64. Emera has a fifty-two week low of C$49.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$58.67.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.57 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Emera will post 3.0900002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.88%.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

