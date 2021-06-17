Brokerages Set LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) PT at $145.60

Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $145.60.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LCII shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Sidoti raised shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,545,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 403.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 137.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LCII traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.01. The company had a trading volume of 243,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,916. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.62. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $101.69 and a 52-week high of $156.61.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.29 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.47%.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

