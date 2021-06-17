Brokerages Set Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE) Price Target at GBX 880

Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 880 ($11.50).

SAFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Safestore from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 970 ($12.67) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.58) price target on shares of Safestore in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of LON:SAFE traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 957 ($12.50). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,487. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 894.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.02 billion and a PE ratio of 11.43. Safestore has a fifty-two week low of GBX 682.52 ($8.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 977 ($12.76).

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

