Brokerages Set The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target at $55.15

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.15.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CAKE shares. Stephens cut their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE traded down $1.35 on Friday, hitting $54.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,330. The Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $19.78 and a 12 month high of $65.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Cheesecake Factory news, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total value of $461,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $255,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,108.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,934,989. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 20,815 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 1,148.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 58,259 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

