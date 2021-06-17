Brokerages Set Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) PT at $22.22

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.22.

VLDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Craig Hallum lowered Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock.

VLDR traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,765,469. Velodyne Lidar has a twelve month low of $8.97 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.79. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Velodyne Lidar news, CEO Anand Gopalan sold 440,672 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $4,340,619.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 506,960 shares in the company, valued at $4,993,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marta Thoma Hall sold 26,146 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $326,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,435,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,948,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,496,035 shares of company stock worth $55,648,615. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

