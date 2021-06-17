Brokers Set Expectations for Choice Hotels International, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CHH)

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Choice Hotels International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.58 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CHH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.67.

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $122.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $75.04 and a fifty-two week high of $123.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.88, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.49.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 821.46%. The company had revenue of $183.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th.

In other news, SVP Simone Wu sold 14,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $1,678,840.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,154,314.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 8,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total transaction of $948,010.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,714 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,900.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,857 shares of company stock worth $7,988,493. Insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 50.1% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 393,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,232,000 after buying an additional 131,339 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 0.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 61.7% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the first quarter valued at $1,073,000. 57.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

