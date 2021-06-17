Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) Shares Gap Up to $15.58

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.58, but opened at $15.99. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics shares last traded at $15.93, with a volume of 11,080 shares traded.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTX. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the first quarter worth $85,000.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX)

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its advanced program is IRX-2 that is in a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with squamous cell cancer of the head and neck. The company is based in Brooklyn, New York.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.