BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DOOO. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a C$133.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRP from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities cut shares of BRP to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of BRP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. BRP has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.00.

Shares of DOOO opened at $77.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 3.02. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $38.43 and a fifty-two week high of $96.44.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.53. BRP had a negative return on equity of 149.93% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BRP will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1074 per share. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of BRP by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,092 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of BRP by 700.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 573,296 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in shares of BRP by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 621,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,234,000 after purchasing an additional 80,185 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of BRP by 13.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 618,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,625,000 after purchasing an additional 75,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BRP during the fourth quarter worth about $40,156,000. 35.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

