Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $338.50 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $262.83 million.

Build-A-Bear Workshop stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.18. The stock had a trading volume of 388,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,320. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $19.95. The company has a market cap of $275.12 million, a P/E ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.15.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.13. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 2.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BBW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Build-A-Bear Workshop from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. TheStreet upgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, Director Maxine Clark sold 26,755 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $462,861.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,968.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) by 250.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,324 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of Build-A-Bear Workshop worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 46.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

