Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $3,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 54,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,673,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,594,000 after purchasing an additional 306,984 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,108,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 160,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,462,000 after acquiring an additional 63,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $43.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.92. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.03 and a 1-year high of $53.99.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 27.49%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLDR. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.47.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

