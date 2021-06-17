Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BZLFY. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Bunzl to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bunzl from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bunzl currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Bunzl stock opened at $32.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.42. Bunzl has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $36.02. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.78.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

