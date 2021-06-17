C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) by 2,505.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,072,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,031,235 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $70,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AI. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in C3.ai during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 46.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 500,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $30,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,756,390 shares in the company, valued at $105,822,497.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,500,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $156,675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,043,790 shares of company stock valued at $389,326,865 in the last 90 days.

C3.ai stock opened at $57.90 on Thursday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.22 and a 12-month high of $183.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion and a PE ratio of -64.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.78.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.60 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $141.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of C3.ai from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.22.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

