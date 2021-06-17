Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $177.81 Million

Analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) will post $177.81 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $185.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $172.60 million. Cadence Bancorporation posted sales of $184.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will report full year sales of $719.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $699.70 million to $748.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $701.87 million, with estimates ranging from $671.80 million to $726.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cadence Bancorporation.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.85 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.14.

In related news, Director Joseph W. Evans sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $873,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 352,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,097,744.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc J. Shapiro bought 6,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $130,582.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,582.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 126,229 shares of company stock worth $2,871,867. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 2.6% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 19,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 128,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 1.9% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 2.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 35,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $22.00. 742,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,561. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.18. Cadence Bancorporation has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.08%.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

