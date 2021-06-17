Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Raises Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 12th. This is a positive change from Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Shares of CPZ opened at 20.76 on Thursday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of 13.79 and a 1 year high of 21.63.

In other news, VP John S. Koudounis acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of 20.81 per share, with a total value of 249,720.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 267,179.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John P. Sr Calamos, Sr. acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 20.61 per share, for a total transaction of 28,854.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.