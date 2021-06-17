Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SOCL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF in the 1st quarter worth $73,370,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 856,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,111,000 after buying an additional 64,862 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after buying an additional 44,464 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,082,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 838.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 22,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 20,087 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SOCL stock opened at $67.69 on Thursday. Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF has a 52-week low of $40.77 and a 52-week high of $79.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.41.

