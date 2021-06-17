Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 2,966 Shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 83,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 28,984 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 324,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 10,542 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 47,797 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 39.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NREF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NREF stock opened at $20.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 889.18 and a current ratio of 889.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 2.29. NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $21.72.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 112.18%. On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 123.38%.

In other news, Director Catherine D. Wood acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.56 per share, for a total transaction of $55,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,432 shares in the company, valued at $82,257.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

