Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 96 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,885,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,124,000 after purchasing an additional 55,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 5,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $1,211,271.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

Helen of Troy stock opened at $221.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Helen of Troy Limited has a one year low of $175.66 and a one year high of $265.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.61.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.57. The business had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.74 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

