Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $265,000 Stock Holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BEAM. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 30.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $83.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.01. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $126.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.45.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($2.61). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 113.20% and a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $1,762,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,038,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,236,713.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.17.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

