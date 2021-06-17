Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $289,000 Stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 10.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in PG&E by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 62,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,867,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,344 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 298.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 225,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 168,944 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PCG shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. PG&E currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.72.

PG&E stock opened at $10.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $8.35 and a 52-week high of $12.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.77. The company has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.38.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. Equities research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.