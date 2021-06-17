Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,596 Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HMC. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Honda Motor by 131.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 34,572 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 899,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $907,000. 3.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HMC opened at $32.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.95. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $33.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is a positive change from Honda Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

