Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) PT Raised to C$68.00 at Raymond James

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.00 to C$65.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$57.50 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$64.06.

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT stock traded up C$1.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$58.92. 226,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,741. The firm has a market cap of C$10.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$56.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.02, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 52-week low of C$42.22 and a 52-week high of C$58.99.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

