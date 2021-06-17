Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Desjardins lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. CIBC upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.88.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $107.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.82. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $84.75 and a 52 week high of $119.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.4964 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

